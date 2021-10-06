BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,728 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

