BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:DMB remained flat at $$15.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

