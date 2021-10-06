Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,261,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

