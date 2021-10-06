Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Buy Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.91.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 1,566,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,103. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

