BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 5.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $120,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 99,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

