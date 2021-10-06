Boston Partners Has $143 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.81% of Yelp worth $143,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 3,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

