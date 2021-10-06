Boston Partners Has $76.94 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NetEase were worth $76,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 160,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,504. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.