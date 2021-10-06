Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Boston Partners grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $134,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 163,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

