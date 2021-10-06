Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $166,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 45,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

