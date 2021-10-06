Boston Partners Purchases 8,708 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boston Partners grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $103,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

WLTW traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.83. 34,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

