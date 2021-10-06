Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,645 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 41,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,225. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

