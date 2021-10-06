BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $7.10 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

BWAY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $7,621,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $2,709,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

