Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €85.87 ($101.02).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.94 ($96.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.47. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.