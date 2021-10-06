Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €85.87 ($101.02).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.94 ($96.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.47. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.