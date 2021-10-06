Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Has $555.98 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for 29.4% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $555,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,872. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

