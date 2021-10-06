Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE APO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,851,742 shares of company stock worth $169,784,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.