Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,052. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.