Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

EPRT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

