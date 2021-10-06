Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.21. Kirby posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

