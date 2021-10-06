Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.