Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT at $29.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 19,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

