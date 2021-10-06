Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $39.64

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

KBR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KBR by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

