Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $693.82

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $693.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of REGN traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.57. The company had a trading volume of 880,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,680. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

