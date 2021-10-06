Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 535.57

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

LON:STAN traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 450.50 ($5.89). The company had a trading volume of 15,115,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,753. The firm has a market cap of £13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 445.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.96. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Insiders acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

