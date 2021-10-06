Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

