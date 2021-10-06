Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

