Brokers Offer Predictions for MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $602.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.64. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

