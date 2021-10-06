Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.12

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 8944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

