Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

