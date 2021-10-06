Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

