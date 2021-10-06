BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWXT. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 626,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $435,439. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

