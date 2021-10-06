C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 10441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.