C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.63

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 37558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -48.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,913,936 shares of company stock valued at $97,078,725. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

