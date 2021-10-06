California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) versus Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Financial Contrast

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California Business Bank and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Business Bank and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 2.93 $5.90 million $0.75 39.97

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 18.69% 8.36% 0.68%

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Business Bank Company Profile

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

