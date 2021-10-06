Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.18

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 11889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.