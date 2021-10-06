Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 906 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 44,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTL opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

