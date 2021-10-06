Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,095,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 347,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 560,524 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 129,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

TWO stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

