Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.