Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

