Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,868 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

