Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Camden National by 97,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

