Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

CPB traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,597. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

