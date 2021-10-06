Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 141.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 644,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 377,990 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

CPB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 34,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

