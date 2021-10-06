Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 5,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $551.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.