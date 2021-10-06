Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 12,737 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,593. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

