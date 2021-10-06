Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 22,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,457. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.