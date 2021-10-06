Capital Planning Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 79,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

