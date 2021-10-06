Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,566. The stock has a market cap of $575.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.