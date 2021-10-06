CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $872,106.08 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 2,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

