Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,112. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

