Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $449.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,325. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.